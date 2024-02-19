Advertisement

Team India mauled the England side by a whopping 434 runs on Day 4 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot. The standout all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match. Jadeja scored a needful century in the first innings and took a total of 7 scalps at his home ground.

Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Man of the Match award to wife Rivaba

After being awarded the prize, Ravindra Jadeja dedicated his Man of the Match award to his wife Rivaba Jadeja. Jadeja's performance came at a time when the couple is enduring turmoil at the personal front. Ahead of the start of the 3rd Test, Jadeja's father claimed that he is not on talking terms with his son and daughter-in-law. He also said that Ravindra's demeanor towards him and his sister changed following his marriage to Rivaba.

However, Jadeja did not let the tensions at home affect his game. Rather, he channeled an exceptional side and walked away as the biggest match-winner. Following the end of the 3rd Test, Jadeja expressed satisfaction with his performance and dedicated the "special Man of the Match" award to his wife.

"It is a special feeling to take a 5-wicket haul in the second innings. And that too, a hundred and a 5-wicket haul in the same Test is special," Jadeja said in a video shared by the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) on Monday.

"This is a special Man of the Match at my home ground. I would like to dedicate this award to my wife. She has been working hard behind the scenes, mentally. She always gives me confidence," he added.

India vs England: Team India registers its biggest run-margin victory in Tests

Though Rohit Sharma made England fielders perspire for a few more overs, in the end, it only proved to be a further addition to an ocean. Chasing 557, England were never in the game, and after just 40 overs they succumbed to a record-breaking 434-run loss. While there were many contenders, Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as the stand performed for his all-round show and was given the Player of the Match award. With the win, India take a 2-1 lead in the series. The 4th Test will begin on February 23.

