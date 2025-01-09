Star Batter Steve Smith To Lead Australia In Series Against Sri Lanka As Pat Cummins Takes Time Off With Family

Australian batter Steve Smith is all set to lead the Australian side as they prepare to tour Sri Lanka after winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy Against India. Australia defeated India in their five match test series that was played in Australia. Australia defeated India by a score of 3-1 in the series with one of the matches ending in a draw. The two teams also had a lot on the line as the finals of the World Test Championship hung in the balance for both teams.

As Australia defeated India in the series, they also secured a spot for themselves in the WTC Finals.

Steve Smith To Captain Australia In Sri Lanka Tour

As Australia announced their squad for their tour of Australia, batter Steve Smith was announced as captain of the side. Along with Smith, batter Travis Head will be the vice captain of the visiting side. Australia will play two test matches and one ODI during their tour of Sri Lanka. Following the tour of Sri Lanka, Australia will travel to the iconic Lords to play the WTC Final against South Africa in their next test outing after the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy .

The first test will kick off on 29th January.

Pat Cummins Sits Out Sri Lanka Tour

Regular Australian captain Pat Cummins will be sitting out the Sri Lanka tour as he is currently on paternity leave with him and his wife expecting a child during the same dates as the Sri Lanka tour. Cummins while out on leave is also nursing an ankle issue which he made do with through the summer.