Star India cricketer receives flak for sharing objectional meme on PM Modi; then issues lame apology
In what could be defined as a typical case of a cricketer expressing her political stance, MI cricketer has shared an objectionable meme on PM Modi.
India and Mumbai Indians player Pooja Vastrekar has shared an objectionable meme on her Instagram story. The post does not highlight anything related to cricket, rather it has a political angle to it. Considering social media is a sphere where varied opinions attract severe reactions, Vastrekar's post has drawn intense comments due to the content of the meme.
Pooja Vastrekar shares controversial Meme featuring PM Modi
In what could be defined as a typical case of a cricketer trying to be funny without realising the consequences. Pooja Vastrekar has given air to a post, which did not sit well among the users of social media. Vastrekar has showcased a picture which entails a team of prominent ministers from the present government with an objectionable title.
Moreover, paying heed to IPL's impact player rule she has positioned ED (Enforcement Directorate) as the impact sub. Take a look at the controversial post of Pooja Vastrekar.
The post has received severe backlash on social media. Reactions are pouring in, here are a few of the many.
Vastrekar later issued an apology
A few hours after the post became viral on social media, Pooja Vastrekar clarified that the post was delivered at a time when she was not in possession of her phone. She made it known that she has the utmost respect for PM Modi and apologised for the hurt the post caused.
