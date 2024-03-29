Advertisement

RCB all-rounder Kate Cross revealed it was Virat Kohli's idea to let the girls have their moment at the Unbox event that took place on March 19 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Earlier in the month, RCB's women's team attained glory by clinching the WPL 2024 title. Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals in the final by 8 wickets.

RCB all-rounder Kate Cross reveals it was Virat Kohli's idea to honor the girls at the Unbox event

Smiriti Mandhana and Co. kicked off the surreal RCB unbox event with a flashy lap of honor. Ahead of that received immense respect from the men's team, being presented with a “Guard of Honour.” Some spectacular spectacles emerged as the girls walked around the boundary of Chinnaswamy. Ellyse Perry, who was instrumental in the team's victory could not be with the team physically at the event, however, Mandhana made her witness the celebration of their victory through a video call.

In the aftermath of the grand acknowledgement of the success of the RCB women's team, squad member Kate Cross has revealed the name of the man who sewed the seeds of the segment. According to Cross, it was Virat Kohli, who pitched the idea to the decision-maker to have the girls exhibit their trophy in front of the thousands in the stadium, and millions watching at home.

"The owner got the text from Virat Kohli saying, we should honour the girls on Sunday," Cross told BBC.

With RCB's victory in the WPL 2024, the franchise's long search for a trophy has ended. Now the question that emerges is, will the men's team be able to replicate the heroics of the women's team and reach the level of eminence that fans have long desired?

IPL 2024 underway: RCB off to a shaky start

The IPL 2024 is underway and so far the team has had a shaky start. The Faf du Plessis-led side lost the first encounter against Chennai Super Kings and bounced back in the second game against PBKS with a 4-wicket win. On Friday, the team will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 10 of the IPL 2024. So it is the home teams who have dominated, thus, it would be intriguing to see whether RCB will be able to continue the similar eventuality or if KKR will become the first visiting team to prevail.