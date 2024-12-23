'Not As Powerful': Steve Smith Pokes The ICC With A Cheeky Comment On The BCCI Ahead Of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test At The MCG

IND vs AUS Test Series: The Australian cricket team is hosting India for five Test matches that are a part of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's rivalry with Australia has touched newer heights over the past few years. Many cricket fans are also referring to Australia as the new Pakistan, just because of the excitement and the buzz that an IND vs AUS match creates. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has continued to deliver and the quality of the cricket has been exceptional.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is evenly poised with both India and Australia winning one match each. The third Test match of the IND vs AUS series which was played at the Gabba was harmed by rain interventions and hence, it ended in a draw. With the scores level, the excitement and the buzz around the fourth India vs Australia Test match, the Boxing Day Test of BGT 2025 continues to elevate.

Much ahead of the Test match, few Australian players gave their views on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) and also compared the amount of powers these two cricketing bodies have in world cricket.

Steve Smith Sarcastically Picks BCCI As The Most Powerful Cricketing Body

Without any grain of doubt, the BCCI is the richest cricket board on the planet. The passion for cricket and cricketers in the country in unmatched and this makes the board even more powerful. Australian stalwarts Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Nathan Lyon were asked to pick the most powerful cricketing body. Australian stars such as Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and Travis Head termed ICC as powerful, it was Steve Smith whose comments caught the eyeballs. Smith jokingly said that the ICC wasn't as powerful as the BCCI, but he later backtracked with a smile.

Watch The Video Here

India-Australia Fight For A Spot In WTC Finals