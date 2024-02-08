Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:09 IST
Steve Smith's unique reason to become an opener at the age of 34: 'I don't like waiting to bat'
Known for his unorthodox batting style and ability to adapt to various situations, Steve Smith's decision to become an opener is both strategic and personal.
In a surprising turn of events, Australian cricket maestro Steve Smith has made a bold decision to embrace a new role as an opener at the age of 34. The cricketing world is abuzz with speculation and excitement as Smith reveals his unique reason behind this unexpected move.
3 things you need to know
- Australian opener David Warner recently announced his retirement from Test cricket
- His retirement has left a void in the Australian batting lineup in Test cricket
- Steve Smith wants to take Warner's place as an opener in the Test squad
Steve Smith reveals why he wants to open in Tests
In an exclusive interview with Fox Cricket, Steve Smith expressed his impatience with the waiting game that comes with batting down the order. "Since I guess Marnus has been playing at No 3, I have been waiting to bat for quite a long time, and I don't really like waiting to bat," Smith confessed.
Known for his unorthodox batting style and ability to adapt to various situations, Smith's decision to become an opener is both strategic and personal. By taking on this new role, he aims to be at the forefront of the innings, eliminating the frustration that comes with waiting in the pavilion for his turn to bat.
Steve Smith's move also raises questions about the dynamics within the Australian batting lineup and the team's strategy heading into future series with veteran David Warner no longer available for selection. Australia are the defending champions of the World Test Championship and they would like to retain the crown in the current cycle as well.
Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:55 IST
