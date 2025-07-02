Steve Smith Set To Return In Restricted Capacity For Australia In 2nd Test Against West Indies, Batter To Sidestep From Slip Duties

Steve Smith looks to be a lock for a return for Cricket Australia in the Grenada Test. The veteran batter suffered a finger dislocation during the WTC Final at Lord's. The visitors' batting would receive a prime boost, but the batter won't be in his usual position while fielding in the second test match against the West Indies.

Steve Smith Expected To Return In Second Test, But There's A Catch

Australia picked up a breezy start to begin their new World Test Championship Cycle. The Pat Cummins-led side picked up a dominant finish on the tricky tracks at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where the touring party clinched a 159-run win.

With all eyes on the second test match, the Aussies have received a significant boost to their batting unit as Steve Smith will return to action. However, the aggressive opening batter would perform in restricted capacity in the second test against the West Indies.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Steve Smith underwent some batting sessions ahead of the Grenada Test, facing throwdowns from assistant coach Matthew Mott and spinner Nathan Lyon. He also encountered pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. While Smith batted without issues, he also performed some slip catches. But his little finger remains injured, and he needs to wear a splint.

However, the report added that Steve Smith would not take his usual fielding position in slips. The veteran Aussie could be positioned in the outfield.

Australia Struggled But Eventually Found Their Way In Barbados Test

Australia had a tough time during the first innings in Barbados after they were bowled out for 180 runs. Opener Usman Khawaja put up 47 while Travis Head scored 59 runs. However, the remaining batters perished rather early as the tracks did not favour them.

West Indies encountered challenges with the bat, but the middle-order showed some resilience. Skipper Roston Chase scored 44, while Shai Hope picked up 48 runs. Windies were eventually taken down at 190.

