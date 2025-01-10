Steve Smith Vows To Complete Major Career Milestone Against Sri Lanka Which He Missed By 1 Run In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Steve Smith concluded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in style with 314 runs under his belt. Smith also ended the India vs Australia series as the third-highest run getter. Smith's place in the Australian Test team was in jeopardy as he wasn't getting a lot of runs under his belt, but the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy changed everything for Smith. The Aussie stalwart at one point in time was being considered as an opener, but he chose to bat at his original position which reaped huge rewards for him.

Steve Smith will be starting 2025 as the leader of the Australian Test smith. Pat Cummins as of now looks uncertain for the Australia vs Sri Lanka series and in his absence, Smith will lead the Aussies against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. Cummins needs regain full fitness before Australia lock horns with South Africa in the finals of the World Test Championship that will be played this year in Lord's in the month of June.

Steve Smith On The Cusp Of Creating Career Milestone

Steve Smith might've been very satisfied with his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but he missed out on a major milestone, just by one run. Smith is currently stranded on 9999 Test runs and he would've liked to achieve the milestone in the series against India.

'One run. it hurt a little bit at the time. It would have been nice to have ticked that off in front of all my friends and family here at my home ground, but hopefully, I can knock it off first thing in Galle (Sri Lanka, first Test). I probably let it wander (in my mind) too much throughout the game. It's a cool milestone to tick off' Smith told Sydney Morning Herald.

Smith Returns As Australia Captain