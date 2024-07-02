Published 16:36 IST, July 2nd 2024
Sudharsan, Jitesh and Rana Added To India's Squad For First Two T20Is vs Zimbabwe
The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana was on Tuesday named as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jitesh Sharma | Image: BCCI/X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:36 IST, July 2nd 2024