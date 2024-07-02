Published 16:36 IST, July 2nd 2024

Sudharsan, Jitesh and Rana Added To India's Squad For First Two T20Is vs Zimbabwe

The trio of Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana was on Tuesday named as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the first two matches of the T20I series against Zimbabwe.