Published 21:05 IST, July 8th 2024
'He's Amazingly..': Sunil Chhetri Reveals The Unseen And Unheard Side Of Kohli With A Funny Anecdote
Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli are two of the greatest Indian sports personality of the generation. Former Blue Tigers skipper reveals the unseen side of Kohli.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunil Chhetri on Virat Kohli's Unseen Side | Image: X/Youtube/Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:38 IST, July 8th 2024