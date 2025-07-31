'Unke Paas Bowling Hain Hi Nahi': Sunil Gavaskar Brings England's Green Pitch Ploy Into Focus, Highlights The Impact Of Ben Stokes' Injury

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's young Indian side has piled on the pressure on England, the hosts of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Few of England's fans and experts were treating the India vs England series as an Ashes warm-up, but turns out that it wasn't the case. The fate of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will now be decided in the fifth and final Test match that is being played at the Kennington Oval.

With only one Test match remaining, England either need a win or a draw to seal the series. India, on the other hand, can neither afford to lose the match nor play out a draw. It is an all-or-nothing situation for the Indian team at the moment. England are 2-1 up in the series currently, courtesy of the few gritty performances that they put up in Headingley and Lord's.

Sunil Gavaskar Exposes England's Green Pitch Ploy

Barring the second innings of the Lord's Test, the Indian batting has tormented England and their bowlers. India batted for more than five sessions in Manchester to save the Test match, despite the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer bowling. Ben Stokes pushed his body to the limits and hence ended up missing the Oval Test due to an injury to his right shoulder. Now, Stokes has done the majority of bowling in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and England know that they are going to miss his services in the final Test.

There has been a lot of talk about the Oval pitch and how green it is. Now Sunil Gavaskar has exposed England's ploy and why they chose to go for a green pitch. "They don't have the bowling (unke paas bowling hain hi nahi), this is why they have opted for such a pitch. See, you know that Stokes took the wickets, Archer has taken wickets, Carse has taken wickets, if they are not in your team, you are helpless," said Gavaskar.

India Look To Better Oval Blues