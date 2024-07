Published 12:40 IST, July 11th 2024

Sunil Gavaskar endorses Hardik Pandya's Inclusion in IND's Test Team to be 'INVINCIBLES' in Red Ball

Sunil Gavaskar supports Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the Indian Test Team to make them 'INVINCIBLES' in red-ball cricket after his heroics in the T20 World Cup.