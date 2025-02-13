'This Is Not School Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar Lashes Out At English Batter Following Dismissal During Third IND vs ENG ODI

India secured a huge win against England in the ODI series. After a 4-1 series win in T20Is, India continued their dominance against England in ODIs as they bagged a 142 run win in the 3rd and final ODI match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian side got a big boost from Shubman Gill, who scored 112 off 102 balls to out India on track. The batting side delivered with flair as Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul 's contributions allowed the hosts to score 356.

English Batter Wastes Review During 3rd ODI

Indian Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar during the third ODI between India and England lashed out at England batter Tom Banton for wasting a review. Tom Banton was playing his first match during England's tour of India and was going well as he had scored 38 off 40 balls.

He was eventually beaten and caught behind off a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. Tom Banton following this took a review but the review did not go his way and it showed that the ball had hit his bat and the bat had not touched the grounds or his pad. He was given out.

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Tom Banton For Wasting Review

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar who was on commentary during the third ODI, slammed Tom Banton for wasting a review.