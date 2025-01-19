'The Next Superstar': Suresh Raina Backs India's Squad For Champions Trophy 2025, Picks Indian Cricket's Next Poster Boy

Team India is all set to compete in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar unveiled India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy that will be played next month in Pakistan and the UAE. India will play all their matches in Dubai as the tournament is being played in the 'Hybrid Model'. India might be eyeing to win the Champions Trophy in order to earn a redemption for themselves after what happened in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

India did take a few surprising calls as far as their Champions Trophy squad is concerned. Many believed that Karun Nair will make the cut after having a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy series, but he wasn't picked in the squad that will play the Champions Trophy. There has been a lot of discussion around Sanju Samson too whole looked like a hot favourite to play in the Champions Trophy. With Rohit Sharma racing towards the end of his career, the Indian selectors have picked Shubman Gill as his deputy for the marquee event.

Suresh Raina's Big Comment On Shubman Gill

One of the biggest talking point of India's squad has been Shubman Gill's appointment as the vice-captain. Several reports read that Gautam Gambhir wanted Hardik Pandya as the vice captain of the side, but Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar persisted with gill. Former Chennai Super Kings and India southpaw, Suresh Raina opened up on Gill's appointment and also went to the extent of hailing him as India's next superstar.

'Gill got the vice-captaincy at the right time. He is the next superstar of India cricket, and has done remarkably well in ODIs. Rohit knows how to mentor a youngster and what value Shubman will bring in', said Raina.

SKY's Absence Will Be Felt Says Raina

Suresh Raina feels middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav will be sorely missed in the upcoming Champions Trophy as he could have provided the 'X-factor' in Dubai, where Rohit Sharma's side will play all its games. Suryakumar and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj were the two big names missing from the Champions Trophy squad announced on Saturday. They are among a total of six players who featured in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

The others to miss out are Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan, while Ravichandran Ashwin has recently retired from the game. "Surya was an integral part of the World Cup squad, he is a 360 player who can score at 9 runs per over at any stage of the game. He can dominate the opposition and bats in a different way," Raina said on Star Sports Press Room.

"If Surya was there there would have been an X-factor, he will be missed. The responsibility will be now on top 3 who are not in form. Surya is someone who can bat in any position." Raina also said with uncertainty looming large over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and Mohammed Shami returning from an injury, Siraj would have been a better option although he still feels, the Hyderabad pacer can still make it to the squad.