'They Compliment Each Other': 2011 ODI WC-Winner Slams Critics Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma With Big CT 2025 Prediction

Following their triumph in the T20I series, India are all set to take on England in a 3-match ODI series starting from February 6. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy , this ODI series could serve as a preparatory camp for the 'Men In Blue' who are tipped as one of the favourites.

India named a 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, and both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play pivotal roles as things stand. Both the Indian stalwarts have been the subject of criticism due to their underwhelming form in red-ball cricket of late. But the Indian team will be depending on them as they have showcased their talent in white ball cricket for a long time. After the T20 World Cup triumph last year, Rohit is all set to captain the Indian side in yet another white ball ICC event, and under his leadership, the Indian team will go for the glory once again.

Suresh Raina Heaped Praises On Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Former India international Suresh Raina rubbished all the inhibitions surrounding the form of Rohit and Virat in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. On Star Sports’ special show Game Plan for the India vs England ODI series, the former CSK star said, "Rohit Sharma's strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup in 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 119-120, making him one of India's best ODI batsmen. For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence. They complement each other well, and both have the skill to score big runs. If they perform well, India's ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign will benefit immensely."

Suresh Raina Has High Hopes For Virat Kohli

Raina also placed big bets on Virat to score a lot of runs against England in the ODI series

He further added, "When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack all of which are high-scoring venues."