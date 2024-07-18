sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:51 IST, July 18th 2024

IND vs SL: Suryakumar Yadav named India's T20I captain, Hardik Pandya not even vice-captain

Suryakumar Yadav was named captain of the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 27, while ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were included for the 50-over series against the same team next month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suryakumar YSuryakumar Yadav receives the best fielding medal from Jay Shahadav
Suryakumar Yadav receives the best fielding medal from Jay Shah | Image: BCCI
