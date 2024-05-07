Updated May 6th, 2024 at 23:33 IST
IPL: Mumbai Indians thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers by seven wickets in the IPL here on Monday. Suryakumar Kumar made a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls to set up Mumbai's big win in 17.2 overs.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the IPL here on Monday.
Suryakumar Kumar made a sensational 102 not out off 51 balls to set up Mumbai's big win in 17.2 overs.
Advertisement
SRH had made 173 for eight thanks to opener Travis Head's 48 off 30 balls and Pat Cummins' rearguard 35 not out off 17 balls.
Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each for Mumbai Indians.
Advertisement
Brief scores: SRH 173/8 in 20 overs (Travis Head 48; Hardik Pandya 3/31, Piyush Chawla 3/33).
Mumbai Indians 174/3 in 17.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 102 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/22).
Advertisement
Published May 6th, 2024 at 23:33 IST