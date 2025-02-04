Published 16:08 IST, February 4th 2025
T20 World Cup Winning Duo Named In Mumbai's Ranji Squad After Rohit Sharma And Yashasvi Jaiswal Return For National Duty
The Mumbai Ranji Squad receives a big boost as they enter the quarterfinal stage as two of India's T20 cricketers will join the team before they face Haryana.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
The Indian Cricket Team recently starred in an explosive T20I series win against England, where skipper Suryakumar Yadav continued his undefeated legacy as the skipper in the limited overs format. India routed England with a 4-1 lead and stood up to the tag as the T20 World Champions. With the series in the rear-view mirror, some Indian cricketers have made themselves for the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Two big names of Team India — Suryakuamr Yadav and Shivam Dube — will be a part of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals leg.
India Skipper & In-Form All-Rounder Named In MCA's Squad For Ranji Trophy
Mumbai's 18-man roster for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match-up against Haryana includes all-rounder Shivam Dube and India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar and Dube played in the India vs England five-match T20I series, which the hosts won 4-1. Both have participated in one match during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy championship defence this season.
SKY was a part of the Mumbai Ranji squad in October when they faced off against Maharashtra , while Dube was included in the match against Jammu & Kashmir, where they lost the match-up. India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were also a part of the team. Mumbai has entered the playoffs race after humiliating Meghalaya by an innings and 456 runs. The 42-time champion Mumbai will travel to Rohtak to play Haryana, who won Group C at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli.
Also Read: 'He Is Getting Older': Es-CSK Star Fires Huge 'Jasprit Bumrah' Warning To India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy
Suryakumar Yadav's Form Remains A Concerning Factor
Suryakumar Yadav is back in the domestic fold, but his performance has been a cause for concern. As SKY enters the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, the longest format of the game, there are concerns about his plan, given that he has not been impressive with the bat throughout the T20I series. Suryakumar scored 28 runs in total and had the highest score of 14 throughout the T20I series.
However, Dube appeared to be in good form, and his innings in the fourth T20I gave India the series victory. The Indian team benefited from the all-rounder's shot selection and efficient plan to counter the English bowling attack, and he would like to maintain his current level of play in domestic cricket.
Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy Joins Rohit Sharma-Led Team India ODI Squad at Nagpur With Eye on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - REPORT
Mumbai Squad For Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.
Updated 16:22 IST, February 4th 2025