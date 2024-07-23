sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:07 IST, July 23rd 2024

‘He Will Thrive’: Ex-IND Batting Coach Claims BCCI’s Move With Shubman Gill Will Lead Him to Stardom

Outgoing India batting coach has lavished praise upon Shubman Gill's skills and hails BCCI's decision to keep him under the wings of the skippers.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shubman Gill
Indian batsman Shubman Gill in action during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports club, in Harare | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:07 IST, July 23rd 2024