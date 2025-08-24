Team India Dealt Huge Financial Blow Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Set to Lose Shirt Sponsor Due to Recent Parliament Bill

Heading into the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian cricket team have been facing a barrage of issues. One of the biggest ones has centered around what the playing XI would look like, with vice-captain Shubman Gill set to come into the side and potentially disrupt a settled side.

However, a new issue has now cropped up - one that can hit the BCCI's finances and leave the side without a front of shirt India sponsor for the time being.

This is because Dream11, the existing shirt sponsors, are set to back out of their deal with the Indian cricket team that runs in crores of rupees.

Why Are Dream11 Pulling Out?

The main reason for the company wanting to end their association with the BCCI is due to the new 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' that was recently passed by the Indian Parliament.

The newly-introduced bill has banned real-money gaming platforms like Dream11, hitting their finances and leaving the future of the company in the lurch.

It is worth noting that as of this writing, neither the BCCI nor Dream11 has announced anything official in this regard. But the BCCI has made it clear they will not push for the deal to continue if it violates any laws.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia said.

Now it seems Dream11 themselves are not keen, as they have reportedly told the BCCI of their intention to pull out of the deal.

What This Means For Asia Cup 2025

The BCCI is set to invite new bids for a front of shirt sponsor, but the board doesn't have much time to get in a new India sponsor as the team's next outing is the multi-nation Asia Cup 2025.

Should the board fail to secure a deal for a new sponsor, the Indian cricket team will play the tournament without a shirt sponsor.