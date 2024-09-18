sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |

Published 13:14 IST, September 18th 2024

Team India look to spin a new story but tricky Bangladesh no pushovers

Littered largely with lopsided contests, India's hopes of walking down that familiar path will hinge on sorting an uncharacteristic batting infirmity against spin when they face Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting from Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gambhir with Kohli during India's net session
Gambhir with Kohli during India's net session | Image: Image: X @ArunKum01606368
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

13:14 IST, September 18th 2024