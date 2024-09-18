Published 13:14 IST, September 18th 2024
Team India look to spin a new story but tricky Bangladesh no pushovers
Littered largely with lopsided contests, India's hopes of walking down that familiar path will hinge on sorting an uncharacteristic batting infirmity against spin when they face Bangladesh in a two-Test series starting from Thursday.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gambhir with Kohli during India's net session | Image: Image: X @ArunKum01606368
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
13:14 IST, September 18th 2024