Team India Touches Down in Canberra for Prime Minister's XI Warm-Up Ahead of Crucial 2nd Test vs AUS

Taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defeated Australia by 295 runs at Optus Stadium. Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 161 and Virat Kohli's unbroken 100, India responded sharply after being knocked out for 150 and declared their second innings at 487 for 6. Australia battled in response, falling to 238 all out, and Jasprit Bumrah led the assault with 3 for 42, claiming Player of the Match honours. India's biggest run victory in Australia was this one.

Indian cricket team lands in Canberra for a warm-up game to prepare for the 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Announcing that the Indian cricket team had arrived in Canberra ahead of the much-awaited second Test match against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just posted an interesting video on social media. Following their outstanding 1-0 lead after the first Test in Perth, the team is ready to keep the momentum. Playing the two-day warm-up game against the Prime Minister’s XI from November 30 to December 1, 2024, the next project for Team India starts.

Beginning at 9:30 AM local time, the second test will occur at the venerable Adelaide Oval from December 6–10. With India hoping to build on their advantage, this five-match series offers exciting rivalry highlighting the finest of cricket. While India has its own stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Australia has powerhouse players like Steve Smith and Pat Cummins in its list. As both sides fight for supremacy on the ground, fans are urged to get tickets and see this fascinating collision of cricketing powers.

India vs Prime Minister's XI Squads

Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.