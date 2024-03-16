×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

'He is going to be really special': Anil Kumble names TWO India youngsters who will be world-beaters

Anil Kumble praises KKR's star for excelling in challenging roles, highlighting the player's exceptional skills and significant impact on the team's success.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble speaking at a press conference | Image:PTI
KKR's IPL 2024 season opener will be an exciting T20 affair against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The odds are finely matched, with KKR and Sunrisers competing fiercely. Shreyas Iyer of KKR will head a dangerous group that includes Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, and Mitchell Starc, who will send off fireworks at the historic Eden Gardens.

Also Read: '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

Anil Kumble hails Rinku Singh’s incredible finishing skills 

Even though Rinku Singh bats in the bottom middle order, the former Indian captain Anil Kumble has praised him for his ability to win games for both Team India and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With 474 runs at an amazing average of nearly 60 and a strike rate of 149.53 in 14 matches, 26-year-old Singh made a big impression for KKR during the 2023 IPL season. Later that year, he made his debut for the Indian national team thanks to his great IPL achievements.

In a Jio Cinema Legends Lounge episode, Kumble was questioned concerning up-and-coming players who may make it big in Indian cricket. Although he didn't go into greater detail, Kumble's reference to Rinku Singh implies that the young cricket player has drawn the interest of Kumble and other cricketing greats and is thought to be a bright future for Indian cricket. Anil Kumble said: 

"Rinku Singh is someone who is going to be really special. With the role he plays for KKR and India and the opportunities that he has got, it has been extremely difficult to come in at number six or number seven and win a game for your team. That, to me, is special."

"There are quite a few. Sai Sudharsan was very impressive. I think he is someone who can play all three formats. He has the technique and the ability,"

Also Read: In-form DC look to win maiden WPL title after falling short last year

Like Rinku Singh before him, Sai Sudharsan had an incredible IPL season the previous year, demonstrating his bat skills with 362 runs in eight games. His outstanding performance was highlighted by a noteworthy 96-run innings he scored against the Chennai Super Kings in the final game.

Sudharsan, who is only 22 years old, has already had a big impact on the global scene. In December of last year, he made his Indian team debut in the ODI series in South Africa, where he created an impression by scoring two half-centuries in three games. Sudharsan has had a bright start to his international career, and his capacity to perform well under duress and turn in standout performances in pivotal games suggests that he might end up being a vital member of Team India.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

