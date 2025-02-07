'We’ll See A Different Kind Of Captain': Suresh Raina's Huge Prediction For Rohit Sharma In ICC Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma failed to put up a valiant display again in the first ODI against England on Thursday. The Indian captain could only manage to score a paltry two runs before giving away his wickets cheaply to Saqib Mahmood.

Rohit Sharma's Struggle For Runs Continued

Rohit has been struggling to get it going since the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He opted to sit out in the last Test in Sydney but it didn't yield any result as India lost the Test and the series 3-1. His form has been scrutinised severely and ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy , he desperately needs some runs in the ongoing ODI series against England which serves as a preparatory camp for the upcoming ICC event.

Suresh Raina's Huge Rohit Sharma Prediction For ICC Champions Trophy

In a search for runs, Rohit did appear in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, but it didn't shape the way he would have hoped. Now, his sole aim would be to spend more time at the crease in a bid to rediscover his form ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Suresh Raina feels it's only a matter of time before Rohit finds his form and we could see a different version of the Indian captain in the Champions Trophy. The former Indian batter told Sports18, 'I think this wicket would have been a good one for Rohit Sharma’s comeback had he applied himself a bit more. Now, the team will move to Cuttack, where he could also perform well. If he finds form before the Champions Trophy, then we’ll see a different kind of captain and a different kind of approach from him.'

Raina also stressed the importance of the top three firing together for India ahead of the Champions Trophy. Virat was ruled out due to a knee problem but Shubman Gill played a match winning knock in Nagpur.

He further added, ‘That’s why the question of whether Virat Kohli will be fit in time is crucial, because having the top three play together in these two matches before the big tournament is very important.’