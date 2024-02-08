Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah was a key performer for Team India in the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam. The star pacer left the English batters in shambles and helped Team India to pick up a colossal win and level the series 1-1. Ahead of the third Test match against England in Rajkot, The speedster achieved another big feat. He has dethroned R Ashwin to become the number one bowler in Tests at the ICC Player Rankings. Bumrah is not the first Indian pacer to be ranked in ICC's Test rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah fires back at the critics after reaching No 1 fest in Test rankings

After becoming the number one bowler in the ICC Test Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah shared a mysterious note on Instagram. The pacer took to Instagram and shared an image that depicts the 'Support vs Congratulations' scenario. His post implied how he felt let down by the conversation among cricket enthusiasts and on social media during his phase where he struggled with injuries. Even though he is currently the talk of the country for his incredible comeback, Bumrah seems critical.

The post was a direct jibe towards his critics, who blasted him for being prone to injuries and frequently being off the action for Team India. The star pacer sustained a back injury and had to undergo surgery in match 2023. Jasprit Bumrah returned to action in the Ireland tour, where he was named the team captain. Following his return, the pacer went on a winning streak of matches that left everyone convinced he had not left at all.

After the Ireland series, Bumrah did not turn back and went on to have a solid run after his return. The pacer became the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup and made his comeback in red-ball action during the South Africa tour. But it was in England where he shined and made an impact.