English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Virat Kohli update: BIG news coming in on star player's availability for the IND vs ENG series

Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli's return to the field and there was hope that he might return for the final three IND vs ENG Tests.

Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli celebrates wicket
Virat Kohli celebrates wicket | Image:Disney Hotstar
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Virat Kohli hasn't played cricket for India since January when BCCI announced that the star cricketer has pulled out of first two Test matches of the India vs England series. Kohli had come to Hyderabad to participate in the pre-match practice but flew out to be with his family on the same day. The reason for Kohli's absence has since not been made public. 

Virat Kohli update

Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli's return to the field and there was hope that he might return for the final three IND vs ENG Tests. However, now it seems that Kohli is likely to miss out on the third and fourth Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi. ESPNcricinfo has also reported that the chances of Kohli playing in the final Test match in Dharamsala are also remote.  

ALSO READ | 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ricky Ponting's HUGE update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return might dampen moods

Advertisement

BCCI has said in a statement that:-

“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series. The Men’s Selection Committee will name a replacement soon.”

The Indian selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar are likely to announce the squad for the final three Test matches against England this week. 

ALSO READ | REVEALED: 'Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their 2nd child': AB de Villiers discloses

Advertisement

Update on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja

While Mohammed Siraj will be back for the rest of the Test series, there is still some uncertainty regarding KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's selection. Rahul sat out of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test due to a quad strain while Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury in the first Test. According to ESPNcricinfo, BCCI expects at least one player to be fit for the third Test as they wait for NCA Physio's report. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement