Virat Kohli hasn't played cricket for India since January when BCCI announced that the star cricketer has pulled out of first two Test matches of the India vs England series. Kohli had come to Hyderabad to participate in the pre-match practice but flew out to be with his family on the same day. The reason for Kohli's absence has since not been made public.

Virat Kohli update

Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli's return to the field and there was hope that he might return for the final three IND vs ENG Tests. However, now it seems that Kohli is likely to miss out on the third and fourth Tests in Rajkot and Ranchi. ESPNcricinfo has also reported that the chances of Kohli playing in the final Test match in Dharamsala are also remote.

BCCI has said in a statement that:-

“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons. Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” BCCI said in a statement. “The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series. The Men’s Selection Committee will name a replacement soon.”

The Indian selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar are likely to announce the squad for the final three Test matches against England this week.

Update on KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja

While Mohammed Siraj will be back for the rest of the Test series, there is still some uncertainty regarding KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's selection. Rahul sat out of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test due to a quad strain while Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury in the first Test. According to ESPNcricinfo, BCCI expects at least one player to be fit for the third Test as they wait for NCA Physio's report.

