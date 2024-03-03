Advertisement

Team India is on a warpath as they successfully defeated England in their ongoing five-match Test series. The Men in Blue took a 3-1 lead after they won back-to-back Tests in Vizag, Rajkot and Ranchi. While the final Test match is yet to be played in Dharamshala, India has sealed the win already and defeated the Englishmen for their first Test series loss in the Bazball era. The Three Lions faltered against a young and inexperienced India line-up, something that has raised a lot of eyebrows. Amidst the turmoil, a spin legend has opened up on what went wrong for the visitors during their visit.

India Spin legend gets realistic over England's Test series loss

Team India wrecked the wrath of Bazball on the Indian pitch after the home team secured back-to-back wins to seal a series win. England, who are a dominant force in the red-ball format, tried to fight back, but the Indian force was too heavy to clash against. Former Team India spinner Anil Kumble revealed how the series win did not fall in the hands of the English Team and also slammed Bazball.

"See the challenge when England came here was obvious. India is not going to be easy. Bazball, whatever ball you call it, but it's not going to be easy beating India at home. That is the reason why India has been so dominant over the years. Last decade, India have never lost a series at home. They knew they had to be different, but their bowling attack wasn't certainly something that they believed would be able to penetrate the Indian batting," Anil Kumble said during his appearance on JioCinema.

England's Zak Crawley loses his wicket at the 4th IND vs ENG Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

"Once they got to know that some of the senior players won't be available, with an inexperienced line-up, they had a chance, but senior batters didn't contribute consistently in that middle order, including Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and even Joe Root - other than this Test match, so that's where I thought they missed a trick there," Kumble added.

The latest series win against England was India's 17th consecutive series sweep in home conditions. The ultimate match of the Test series will be played in the scenic areas of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala from 7th March 2024.