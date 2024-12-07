'Ticked Off A Few Boxes': Pacer Josh Hazlewood Shares Injury Update, Targeting Return For 3rd Test

Josh Hazlewood bowls a delivery as Yashasvi Jaiswal waits at the non-striker's end on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth | Image: AP Photo

Cricket Australia is missing out on their premier fast bowler as Josh Hazlewood is not a part of the 11-man squad in the Adelaide pink ball test. The man who haunted Team India in the Perth Test, the Aussie pacer is not a part of the Playing XI after suffering a side strain. Hazlewood recently offered a fresh update on his health and also spoke on whether he will be back in action for the third test match in Brisbane.

Josh Hazlewoos Provides Crucial Injury Update, Reveals His Preparedness For Brisbane Test

During the tea break on day 2 of the pink ball test, Josh Hazlewood caught up with broadcasters Mel McLaughlin and Ricky Ponting and provided an update on his fitness. The Aussie pacer looks in good health and is hopeful of being a part of the 3rd Test match at The Gabba.

"The body is feeling pretty good. I mean, it has been a long gap between tests. It has given me a few more days to try and recover. We have ticked off a few boxes this week so far. I have probably got a big one to tick off on day four and bowl a few spells throughout the day and see how it pulls up. So fingers crossed for that day, I think. I had a little one on (a bowling session) one of the main training days out here in the middle just to get loose, just sort of, you know, 70 per cent.

"But then sort of ticked some sort of above 80 per cent, 90 per cent yesterday in the nets. And then we will just sort of keep building from there. I hope so (Playing in Brisbane), the side has been a bit of a niggle for me for a few years of now, we are being cautious. But it is a minor strain. Ticked a few boxes already, few more to tick. Fingers crossed," he concluded.

Who Replaced Josh Hazlewood In the Adelaide Test?

In Josh Hazlewood's absence, Scott Boland was named in the Playing XI for the Adelaide Day-Night Test. The pacer has been mighty effective in both of India's innings as he scalped two crucial wickets in the first innings. The ongoing second session was also effective for Boland as he scalped the essential wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli .