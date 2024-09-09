Published 10:09 IST, September 9th 2024
Toss for New Zealand-Afghanistan Test delayed due to wet outfield
The toss for the one-off the Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan was delayed due to a wet outfield on Monday. The toss was scheduled at 9:30 AM but because of the wet outfield, the match officials would "conduct an inspection at 10:00 AM"
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground | Image: ESPNCricinfo
