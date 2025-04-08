Travis Head Denies Selfie Requests From SRH Fans, Viral Video Sparks Debate on Celebrity Privacy

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head has quickly developed a cult fan following in the city of Hyderabad, but one recent incident in the middle of the IPL 2025 matches has gone viral and sparked a debate about appropriate fan behaviour.

In a video that has since gone viral, Head can be seen grocery shopping in Hyderabad and being chased by a fan for a selfie - a request he denies multiple times.

It is worth noting that Head is very polite with his denial, but the fan consistently hounds him and eventually describes him having an ‘attitude’ in response to his refusal.

The video has since seen many people talk about what is appropriate fan behaviour and why it is that Head was well within his rights to deny the fan.

Netizens Defend Travis Head

A few have questioned why Head responded the way he did, but the general sentiment is sympathetic to the Aussie batter.

"Another influencer in Hyderabad harassing Travis Head for a picture. Where do they get this sense of entitlement," asked one user.

"Fans like these give real fans a bad name," said another.

Head's Mixed IPL 2025

Head has had a mixed run in the IPL so far - despite scoring 148 runs in the tournament so far at a strike rate of 176.25.