Advertisement

Tristan Stubbs smashed a big six that had enough power to sail over the roof. The ball went outside the stadium and landed on the road adjacent to the stadium. The episode took place during the SA20 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead on Saturday, January 20.

3 things you need to know

Tristan Stubbs smashed a six which went out of the ground

The six covered the distance of 82 meters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the match by 6 wickets

Also Read | Sarfaraz Ahmed comes clean on reports of leaving 'Pakistan permanently'

Advertisement

Tristan Stubbs' maximum goes out of the stadium

The big hit came in the 19th over of Sunrisers' run chase. Topley bowled a fuller-length ball to the stumps, which Stubbs flicked over deep midwicket. The ball landed on the roof before bouncing to the road outside the stadium. Stubbs finished unbeaten on 66 off 37 with a strike rate of 178.33, including three sixes and five boundaries. He shared an undefeated 66-run stand with Marco Jansen, through which the side got over the line.

Advertisement

With the knock, the right-handed batter maintained his outstanding form in the T20 competition, having scored 55 and 11 not out in his first two games against Super Giants and MI Cape Town, respectively.

Advertisement

Tristan Stubbs' brilliant batting performance helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeat Durban Super Giants by five wickets in the SA20 match. Chasing 160, skipper Aiden Markram, Jordan Hermann, and Marco Jansen contributed 38 (29), 25 (26), and 24* (14), respectively.

Marcus Stoinis took two wickets for Super Giants, with Reece Topley and captain Keshav Maharaj taking two wickets each.

Advertisement

Batting first, the Super Giants scored 159-7 in the allotted 20 overs. Wiaan Mulder excelled with the bat, scoring 52 off 29 balls, which included four sixes and three boundaries. Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, and Dwaine Pretorius contributed 35 (24), 31 (17), and 23 (21), respectively. Simon Harmer, who bowled an exceptional spell of 4 for 18 in his quota of 4 overs, was adjudged the man of the match.