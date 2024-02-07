English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Tristen Stubbs smashes it out of the park, ball lands on the road outside during SA20- WATCH

Tristan Stubbs smashed a big six that had enough power to sail over the roof. The ball went outside the stadium and landed on the road adjacent to the stadium.

Prateek Arya
Tristan Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs | Image:SA20/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tristan Stubbs smashed a big six that had enough power to sail over the roof. The ball went outside the stadium and landed on the road adjacent to the stadium. The episode took place during the SA20 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead on Saturday, January 20.

3 things you need to know

  • Tristan Stubbs smashed a six which went out of the ground
  • The six covered the distance of 82 meters
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the match by 6 wickets

Also Read | Sarfaraz Ahmed comes clean on reports of leaving 'Pakistan permanently'

Advertisement

Tristan Stubbs' maximum goes out of the stadium

The big hit came in the 19th over of Sunrisers' run chase. Topley bowled a fuller-length ball to the stumps, which Stubbs flicked over deep midwicket. The ball landed on the roof before bouncing to the road outside the stadium. Stubbs finished unbeaten on 66 off 37 with a strike rate of 178.33, including three sixes and five boundaries. He shared an undefeated 66-run stand with Marco Jansen, through which the side got over the line.

Advertisement

With the knock, the right-handed batter maintained his outstanding form in the T20 competition, having scored 55 and 11 not out in his first two games against Super Giants and MI Cape Town, respectively.

Advertisement

Tristan Stubbs' brilliant batting performance helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape defeat Durban Super Giants by five wickets in the SA20 match. Chasing 160, skipper Aiden Markram, Jordan Hermann, and Marco Jansen contributed 38 (29), 25 (26), and 24* (14), respectively.

Marcus Stoinis took two wickets for Super Giants, with Reece Topley and captain Keshav Maharaj taking two wickets each.

Advertisement

Batting first, the Super Giants scored 159-7 in the allotted 20 overs. Wiaan Mulder excelled with the bat, scoring 52 off 29 balls, which included four sixes and three boundaries. Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, and Dwaine Pretorius contributed 35 (24), 31 (17), and 23 (21), respectively. Simon Harmer, who bowled an exceptional spell of 4 for 18 in his quota of 4 overs, was adjudged the man of the match.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

15 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement