Updated January 20th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

'Sad to see...': Sarfaraz Ahmed comes clean on reports of leaving 'Pakistan permanently' for UK

Several rumours floated about former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leaving Pakistan permanently. Ahmed has addressed the assertions and brought out the fact.

Prateek Arya
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed | Image:PCB
  • 2 min read
After strife reports of him leaving Pakistan and resorting to settle abroad, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has addressed the assertions.
Ahmed has firmly denied the Rumours that he has gone to the United Kingdom, insisting that he would never consider leaving Pakistan.

3 things you need to know

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed is the former captain of Pakistan
  • Ahmed led Pak to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017
  • Rumours flowed about Ahmed relocating to United Kingdom

Sarfaraz Ahmed puts a full stop to the Rumours

Recent rumors say that Sarfaraz, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has relocated to the United Kingdom. These assertions were fueled by concerns about his future in the national squad following a string of disappointing performances, including a bad performance in a Test match against Australia in which he scored only seven runs.

He would subsequently be replaced by Mohammad Rizwan in the side for the final two Tests of the Australian tour.

Sarfaraz returned to the Test side in December 2022, during a series against New Zealand, following a nearly four-year absence.

Despite recent claims, Sarfaraz has strenuously denied the rumors. In an interview with Samaa Digital, the former captain indicated that he has no plans to leave Pakistan and advised the media to verify such information before publishing.

"I can't even think of leaving Pakistan. Confirm before running such fabricated news," Sarfaraz Ahmed emphasised during the interview.
"Sad to see such news."

Quetta Gladiators' manager, Azam Khan, also denied reports of Sarfaraz's departure to the United Kingdom. Khan stated that the former Pakistan captain had travelled to see his son, who is studying in England, with his family.

The 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has had an impressive career, helping Pakistan to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. While there is curiosity regarding his cricketing future, Sarfaraz has indicated a desire to continue playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 20:57 IST

