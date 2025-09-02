Trouble Mounts For Rajasthan Royals, Insurer Drags IPL Franchise To Supreme Court Over '82 Lakh' Sreesanth Injury Claim

The Rajasthan Royals have been drawn into another legal battle in a decade-old case involving former Indian pacer S Sreesanth. The case dates back to 2012, when Sreesanth was ruled out of the entire IPL tournament, and a claim of INR 82 lakh was made as part of a huge 8.7 crore insurance policy.

Rajasthan Royals Embroiled In Another Controversy

Back then, the insurance company had argued that Sreesanth had been carrying an injury from 2011 and at the time of finalising the insurance details, the injury had not been disclosed. But the Royals rejected their claims, citing that Sreesanth was playing despite the injury, and it was a new injury which halted his participation in 2012. That time, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) had ruled in favour of the 2008 IPL champions.

But the insurance company had appealed to the Supreme Court, and the case has now taken its own course in the top court. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has sought a number of additional documents, including Sreesanth's fitness certificate and the application for the insurance.

The bench also asked the IPL side whether the insurer was informed about Sreesanth's injury. It also raised a question, citing that if the insurer was aware of Sreesanth's injury, they shouldn't have gone ahead with the insurance in the first place.

