Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:16 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Updates: UPW ousts GG by 6 wickets
Today in the WPL 2024, Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Catch the live updates of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants here at republicworld.com. Know the UPW vs GG live score instantly through this blog.
10: 16 IST, March 1st 2024
Grace Harris gets the winning run and UP Warriorz have comprehensively beaten Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets, with 26 balls left to spare.
10: 10 IST, March 1st 2024
UP needs 12 more runs and are left with 32 balls.
9: 49 IST, March 1st 2024
UPW loses 3rd wicket in the form of Chamari Athapaththu. The score stands at 87/3 after 9.2 overs.
9: 43 IST, March 1st 2024
Warriorz are in a hurry to chase the title. It is 78/2 after 8 overs.
9: 17 IST, March 1st 2024
UPW is 13 after 2 overs.
8: 56 IST, March 1st 2024
Gujarat Giants fails to pull off the final acceleration. They finish at 142/5 after 20 OVERS.
8: 45 IST, March 1st 2024
Gujarat Giants are 4 down at the score of 135. Still 11 balls remaining. Let's find out how much they will put on the board.
8: 21 IST, March 1st 2024
GG is 83/2 after 12.5 overs.
7: 38 IST, March 1st 2024
Gujarat Giants off to a flier. They have quickly raced to 219 AFTER 2 OVERS.
7: 15 IST, March 1st 2024
UPW wins toss opts to bowl first.
6: 53 IST, March 1st 2024
Fans can catch the live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants on Sports 18. The WPL match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App.
6: 49 IST, March 1st 2024
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live action will began from 7:30 PM IST onwards.
6: 48 IST, March 1st 2024
Good evening folks. Welcome to yet another live blog of WPL 2024. Today the teams of UP and Guajrat will be in front of each other, Both the teams are struggling at the moment, and need a get going. The focus will be on Gujarat Giants as they are yet to get off the mark on the points table. They have played two and have lost two. UP on the other hand are relatively better with one victory under their belt in three matches. So, an enthralling action is in the waits. Stay at the space to catch the live updates of the UPW vs GG match.