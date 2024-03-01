Good evening folks. Welcome to yet another live blog of WPL 2024. Today the teams of UP and Guajrat will be in front of each other, Both the teams are struggling at the moment, and need a get going. The focus will be on Gujarat Giants as they are yet to get off the mark on the points table. They have played two and have lost two. UP on the other hand are relatively better with one victory under their belt in three matches. So, an enthralling action is in the waits. Stay at the space to catch the live updates of the UPW vs GG match.