'Didn't Want It To Be Tainted By Any Physical Contact': Usman Khawaja Breaks Silence On Sam Konstas-Virat Kohli Altercation

The first day of the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy got off to the heated start as there was a massive altercation between Indian batting icon Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas. Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas butted heads after Virat Kohli walked into Konstas and hit him with his shoulder. The two then exchanged some heated words on the field and eventually the umpire and Usman Khawaja had to come in the middle to calm the situation down. Following the altercation, Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee.

Khawaja Breaks Silence On Kohli-Konstas Altercation

Now, Aussie opener Usman Khawaja has now broken his silence on the altercation between Kohli and Konstas.

Several former players disapproved of Virat Kohli's avoidable tiff with young Sam Konstas on Thursday while Australia opener Usman Khawaja said he stepped in to diffuse the tension because he did not want the situation to go out of hands.

Read More: Yashasvi jaiswal Gets An Earful From Rohit Sharma During MCG Test Match

Khawaja was at the crease when the incident took place in the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test here.

While crossing over, Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders and quickly turned around to glance at each other, engaging in a heated exchange of words.

Khawaja Came In As Peacemaker Between Kohli-Konstas

Khawaja immediately stepped in to separate them, putting his arm around Kohli. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two, as things cooled down rather quickly.

"I was walking the other way and just as I turned around, I saw them collide. I was like, 'What's going on here?' Sammy was going, he was on fire, his beans were obviously going. I just came to diffuse the situation," Khawaja told the ABC.

"I like the emotion. There was a bit of chirp going on between Sam and (Jasprit) Bumrah and Virat the whole time. But I didn't want it to be tainted by any physical contact.

"I've known Virat a long time. We've been mates a long time. I was like (to Konstas), 'Chill. I'll talk to him. You chill, and I'll sort this out'," said Usman Khawaja about the incident between Kohli and Konstas.