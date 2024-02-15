English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

VIRAL: Indian Cricket team's reaction after Jay Shah declares 'India will win T20 WC' under Rohit

VIRAL reaction ensues after BCCI Secretary claims that Team India will win the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Pavitra Shome
Team India
Team India players react after Jay Shah's comments | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India has proved that when it comes to determining potent and successful teams, one cannot keep the Men in Blue out of the interaction. The team has been widely successful but is yet to secure an ICC majors trophy since their last win was in 2013 after they secured the Champions Trophy. Despite being the runners-up in 2023, the team is brimming with confidence this year and will look to end the title drought. But BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is exhuming confidence, and one of his statements brought up reactions that acquired sensationalism. 

Also Read: India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

Advertisement

Cricketers' Viral Reaction after Jay Shah makes colossal 'T20 World Cup' remark

At the naming ceremony of the newly re-christened Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Jay Shah spoke to the members of the Indian Cricket Team and other invitees. He opened up on the Men in Blue's run at the ODI World Cup and also expressed confidence in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. While he mentioned that Rohit Sharma would be leading the team in the marquee T20 tournament, he then made a promise that elicited reactions from the players sitting at the event. 

Advertisement

"Everybody had been waiting for my statement on the World Cup. In 2023, India did not win the World Cup after winning 10 matches straight, but we won hearts. But I want to make a promise that in 2024, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said. 

Jay Shah's comments brought out reactions from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel. All the cricketers were smiling and looking towards the Indian Cricket Team captain.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan's SUPER EMOTIONAL moment with father after he finally receives India cap

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India will host its premier cricket extravaganza, the IPL 2024 season. It will help the selectors determine the ideal players to form the team that will aim for the pinnacle and end the trophy drought. Indeed, India has potent players who dominated the ODI World Cup, but the T20 CWC will be critical for the Men in Blue.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Change of Guard or Entry in Lok Sabha: What RS List of BJP Signals

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Dubai's DIFC reports 34% surge in company registrations

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. Qatar visit: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome in Doha

    Videos6 minutes ago

  5. AI will be remarkable in a decade: Sam Altman

    Tech 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo