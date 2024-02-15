Advertisement

Team India has proved that when it comes to determining potent and successful teams, one cannot keep the Men in Blue out of the interaction. The team has been widely successful but is yet to secure an ICC majors trophy since their last win was in 2013 after they secured the Champions Trophy. Despite being the runners-up in 2023, the team is brimming with confidence this year and will look to end the title drought. But BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is exhuming confidence, and one of his statements brought up reactions that acquired sensationalism.

At the naming ceremony of the newly re-christened Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Jay Shah spoke to the members of the Indian Cricket Team and other invitees. He opened up on the Men in Blue's run at the ODI World Cup and also expressed confidence in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. While he mentioned that Rohit Sharma would be leading the team in the marquee T20 tournament, he then made a promise that elicited reactions from the players sitting at the event.

"Everybody had been waiting for my statement on the World Cup. In 2023, India did not win the World Cup after winning 10 matches straight, but we won hearts. But I want to make a promise that in 2024, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will win the T20 World Cup in Barbados," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Jay Shah's comments brought out reactions from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel. All the cricketers were smiling and looking towards the Indian Cricket Team captain.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, India will host its premier cricket extravaganza, the IPL 2024 season. It will help the selectors determine the ideal players to form the team that will aim for the pinnacle and end the trophy drought. Indeed, India has potent players who dominated the ODI World Cup, but the T20 CWC will be critical for the Men in Blue.