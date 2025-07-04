Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's ODI Future To Have Serious Setback, IND vs BAN ODI Series Likely To Be Called Off: REPORTS

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may need to wait a little longer to play international cricket as the IND vs BAN series is in danger of being called off. | Image: AP/PTI

The Indian cricket team are currently in the midst of a five-Test series against England, but their next major assignment after that - a white-ball series in Bangladesh - looks extremely unlikely to happen. This will be a major setback for the international comebacks of veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as the two are now retired from Tests and T20Is but are still active in ODI cricket.

The tour was set to feature 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs, the latter of which would have featured both Kohli and Rohit. However, it seems unlikely the tour will happen due to the current political upheavel in the nation of Bangladesh as well as the strained relations between India and Bangladesh.

BCB Actions Hint at Uncertainty

There has been no official confirmation of the matter, and even sources who have spoken anonymously in media reports have only suggested that the tour is unlikely to happen - not that it has been called off entirely.

However, there has been some hints of uncertainty from the Bangladesh Cricket Board that suggests there is uncertainty around the matches taking place.

The BCB has halted the media rights tendor process, which was initially scheduled for July 7. The reason? Any media rights without featuring India matches will see a huge drop in the prices they can demand.

Uncertain Times For Indian Cricket Calendar?

There is also more uncertainty looming for Indian and Asian cricket as a whole, as there is still no clarity over the status of the Asia Cup 2025.

The tournament is supposed to be held in the T20 format this year but, given the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is now headed by Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, there is no surety the tournament will go ahead due to India-Pakistan relations being at an all-time low after the Pahalgam attacks and the subsequent reply in Operation Sindoor.