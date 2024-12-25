Virat Kohli Has BIG ODI Milestone in Sight During India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Premier India batter Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and very few would doubt that. Given his fitness and his ability to win matches in the white-ball format, he would surely be featuring in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With the fixtures now out, we know that India would be playing Bangladesh in their tournament opener and then face arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-awaited game in the bullring of the iconic Dubai International stadium on February 23. Coincidentally, Kohli - if he features in that high-octane game - it could be his 300th ODI. That would be a massive feat in itself that is a testament to his fitness, consistency and skill.

KOHLI HAS PLAYED 295 ODI'S

Kohli has played 295 ODIs till date and by the time India play Pakistan in the much-anticipated game - Kohli would have played four more ODIs by then if completely fit. The premier Indian batter would play three ODIs versus England. Then they would play their CT 25 opener against Bangladesh - that would be the 299th ODI - and then the milestone match.

- Virat Kohli has played 295 ODIs till now :-

- 3 match ODI series vs England

- 299th ODI vs Bangladesh in CT 2025

- 300th ODI vs Pakistan in CT 2025.

IND VS ENG ODI SCHEDULE