Official Fixtures Announced For ICC Champions Trophy 2025; India vs Pakistan on to be Hosted by ECB

The official fixtures of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is finally out. The marquee event is going to take place over 19 days and would start on 19 February in Karachi with the final on 9 March. And the blockbuster India versus Pakistan game would take place on February 23 at the bullring in Dubai International stadium.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches, and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

In Pakistan, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will be the three venues to host tournament play. Each Pakistan venue will feature three group games apiece, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The three group matches involving India, as well as the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the Group A tournament opener in Karachi on 19 February. The Dubai leg begins the following day with India taking on Bangladesh .

Group B begins on 21 February, with Afghanistan squaring up against the Proteas in Karachi.

A big weekend then kicks off with rivals England and Australia set to clash in Lahore on Saturday (22 February), with the much-anticipated Pakistan-India clash set for the day later.

The eight sides in the Champions Trophy competing for the famous white winners’ jackets are the teams that finished in the top eight positions on the points table of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.