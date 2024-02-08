Advertisement

Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli has reportedly obtained permission from the BCCI to attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. On Tuesday, Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, received an invitation to attend the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event in Uttar Pradesh.

3 things you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the Ram Mandir Pratishtha on January 22

Over 7,000 high-profile names from all walks of life have been invited to the event

Dignitaries from other countries are also expected to grace the ceremony in Ayodhya

Kohli obtains permission to attend the Ram Temple consecration

Former India captain Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a leave to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

Cricbuzz has reported that the Indian team members who are part of the Test series against England have been asked to assemble in Hyderabad on January 20. However, Kohli will reportedly take a day off after practice on January 21 to go to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir event.

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony is expected to be attended by over 7,000 guests from all walks of life and also by dignitaries from other countries. PM Modi will grace the event and is also going to be the main patron of the consecration rituals.

Team India's schedule

Meanwhile, India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England starting January 25 in Hyderabad. The BCCI has announced a 16-member squad for the first two games of the contest that will be part of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Avesh Khan and Dhruv Jurel have received their maiden Test call-up.

India's squad for first 2 Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.



