Virat Kohli Left STUNNED As Akash Deep Launches A Massive Six Off Pat Cummins' Delivery | WATCH

Team India narrowly averted disaster after their valiant fight in the Gabba Test saved them from a follow-on. The visiting side's last-wicket partnership by Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep saved India from a major embarrassment as there are high chances that the Brisbane Test at The Gabba will end up being a tie. The Indian side offered peak box office entertainment as Australia struggled with the rainfall, which caused the play to be halted multiple times. Pacer Akash Deep wowed the audience when he faced off Pat Cummins' deliveries, and one particular moment left star India batter Virat Kohli awestruck.

Akash Deep's Giant Six Leaves Off Cummins' Delivery Virat Kohli Awestruck

After Akash Deep helped Team India avert a follow-on against Australia in the Brisbane Test, the pacer delivered a cracker of a shot which rattled the opposition. Australia skipper Pat Cummins delivered a full-length ball on off towards Akash Deep and pummeled it over mid-wicket. The ball soared in the air and landed in the stands of The Gabba.

As Akash Deep made the shot, Virat Kohli looked in disbelief as he came out to see how far the ball went in the stands. The star India batter admired Deep's incredible shot off Cummins' delivery like a small kid. Notably, the pacer used Virat Kohli's bat as he played his unbeaten knock.

India Avoid Major Disaster In Brisbane Test By Avoiding A Follow-On

While the Indian side benefited from the rain showers, Australia encountered difficulties. The hosts demonstrated their ability to meet the challenge with an incredible score of 445. Team India's top order fell apart as they went to bat, but the tailenders met the daunting challenge head-on. Thanks to the heroic fifties of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, who exemplified tenacity, India avoided a follow-on against a formidable Australia. The match is expected to end up being a draw as the weather continues to affect the third test. Jadeja (77) and Rahul (84) were the heavyweights in India's 252 for nine when the day ended early due to poor lighting.

Akash Deep (27) and Jasprit Bumrah (10), who averted the follow-on, continue to stand unbeaten and are now leading the charge for India. They will bat again on the fifth day of the Brisbane Test.