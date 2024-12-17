Published 18:26 IST, December 17th 2024
'Want Virat Kohli's Jersey': Most Expensive Buy At WPL 2025 Auction Reveals Her Biggest Dream
Simran Shaikh was the most expensive buy at the WPL 2025 auction, followed by Deandra Dottin of West Indies and India's G Kamalini.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Simran Shaikh, the 22-year-old cricketer from Dharavi, Mumbai, made headlines when she was bought by Gujarat Giants for a staggering Rs 1.9 crore in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. The young cricketer's life-changing moment has not only brought her financial security but has also given her a platform to fulfill her biggest dream.
In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Simran Shaikh expressed her gratitude to the Gujarat Giants franchise for believing in her abilities. She acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being bought for such a significant amount and vowed to perform to the best of her abilities.
Simran Shaikh also credited her parents for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in her journey as a cricketer. Despite facing challenges in her community, Shaikh's parents have always encouraged her to pursue her passion.
Simran Shaikh reveals her biggest dream after becoming most expensive buy at WPL 2025 auction
However, what stood out in Simran Shaikh's conversation was her biggest dream – to meet Virat Kohli and get his signed Team India jersey. For Shaikh, Kohli's jersey is not just a piece of clothing; it represents her desire to play for India and make her country proud.
The WPL 2025 auction was held in Bengaluru on Sunday. A total of 19 players including five overseas were bought at the mini-auction by five franchises, which spent Rs 9.05 crore. Simran Shaikh was the most expensive buy at the auction, followed by Deandra Dottin and G Kamalini.
Also Read: IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Hits Statistical 'Batting Low' After Eight Years Amid Calls Of Retirement
Updated 18:26 IST, December 17th 2024