'Want Virat Kohli's Jersey': Most Expensive Buy At WPL 2025 Auction Reveals Her Biggest Dream

Simran Shaikh, the 22-year-old cricketer from Dharavi, Mumbai, made headlines when she was bought by Gujarat Giants for a staggering Rs 1.9 crore in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. The young cricketer's life-changing moment has not only brought her financial security but has also given her a platform to fulfill her biggest dream.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Simran Shaikh expressed her gratitude to the Gujarat Giants franchise for believing in her abilities. She acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being bought for such a significant amount and vowed to perform to the best of her abilities.

Simran Shaikh also credited her parents for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in her journey as a cricketer. Despite facing challenges in her community, Shaikh's parents have always encouraged her to pursue her passion.

However, what stood out in Simran Shaikh's conversation was her biggest dream – to meet Virat Kohli and get his signed Team India jersey. For Shaikh, Kohli's jersey is not just a piece of clothing; it represents her desire to play for India and make her country proud.