'He Thought He Is Kohli Level Player': Riyan Parag Brutally Trolled By Fans After Another Flop Show During RR vs RCB Clash

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams have experienced different fortunes in the 2025 edition of the IPL. The RR vs RCB clash is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, are in the fifth spot on the IPL 2025 points table. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are in the seventh spot.

This is a revenge game for Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was Rajasthan Royals who had knocked out the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2024. Bengaluru had faced Rajasthan in the eliminators last year.

Rajasthan Royals' biggest problem is their youngster, Riyan Parag, who continues to disappoint the franchise's fans season after season. Rajasthan had retained Parag for INR 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Riyan Parag is somebody who has been an important part of the Rajasthan Royals since 2019. Seven years of playing the IPL, Riyan Parag has hardly proven the hype that is always created around his talent based on his domestic performances. Parag, for some reason, continues to get chances, scores a little 30 or 40 here and there, and then perishes. This has been the youngster's story so far in the IPL. He looked like coming into his own in the 2024 season of the IPL, but his performances somehow diminished by the business end.

In the ongoing eighteenth season too, Parag has failed to demonstrate consistency. While batting against Bengaluru in the RCB vs RR clash, Riyan Parag perished for 30 off 22 balls, and this attracted a lot of harsh criticism.

