IPL 2025: DC Poke Fun At Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma With Quirky Post On Star Batter's Famous Trait Of Saying 'Yeh-Woh'

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: The race for qualifying for the playoffs will heat up even more with Delhi taking on Mumbai in game number 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals have experienced a massive change of fortune this time around. Contrary to their reputation and past seasons, the Delhi-based franchise, led by Axar Patel, is still undefeated in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, haven't quite lived up to their expectations, and they need a massive turnaround real soon. Mumbai are in the ninth spot on the IPL 2025 points table and are in dire need to register another thumping victory. The five-time champions have been lightyears away from their best, and now they are up against a Delhi side that has covered all the bases and has already taken down many heavyweight and star-studded teams.

Delhi Capitals' Friendly Fire At Rohit Sharma

Despite all the heated rivalries on the field, the Indian Premier League is a time when new friends are made. International teammates catch up, enjoy a bit of banter. Apart from his stellar batting skills, Rohit Sharma is also very famous for his trait of forgetting things and words. Back in 2018, Virat Kohli had said that Rohit always speaks using the words 'yeh-woh', and the context of his statement completely depends on the intellect of the listeners. This line really aged well, and Rohit Sharma's trait of speaking in this manner has become extremely popular.

Much ahead of the DC vs MI IPL 2025 clash, the Delhi Capitals shared a video of Sharma having a conversation with Munaf Patel and Axar Patel. The caption was the most interesting part. "Isko, kya woh, dosti kehte hain na?", captioned DC.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Resort to Kiddish Tactics to Poke India; PCB Ban Corbin Bosch Controversially For Opting to Play IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma In Dire Need To Get Runs