Virat Kohli Over MS Dhoni For Fans? RCB Beat CSK on Social Space To Script History Amid IPL 2025 Season

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru is surely one of the most popular franchises in the history of IPL . And the surprising bit is that the popularity remains intact despite having not won the coveted IPL crown ever. Yes, they did come close on a couple of occasions, but still the trophy eludes them.

But, 2025 has up until now been a season to remember for RCB. The Bengaluru side have won two out of two and are topping the charts. While the start is good, RCB would have the challenge now to maintain the heat and the winning momentum. After beating CSK on the pitch, RCB ensured they repeated the same off-the-field as well.

RCB DETHRONE CSK

The Bengaluru side edged Chennai in the list of IPL franchises with the most followers on Instagram to take the No. 1 spot. The Rajat Patidar-led side has a total of 17.8 million followers, while the Ruturaj Gaikwad -led side is only marginally behind at 17.7 million.

One has to understand that it is good performances that have helped RCB gain more traction on social space. And one believes if they continue to keep this winning momentum on then the number will grow further. The Chennai side on the other hand have played three and won one. They would certainly like to improve on that as the season moves on.