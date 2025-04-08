Rohit Sharma-Hardik Pandya's Shock Reaction When Virat Kohli Celebrates RCB's Win Over MI in IPL 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: It was a night to remember for Bengaluru as they ended their 10-year drought at Wankhede with a win over Mumbai. Of course, it was a night of celebration for RCB and Virat Kohli did not waste anytime in doing just that. Kohli broke into wild celebrations just after they won the game by 12 runs.

But while Kohli was over the moon, the other camp was in a state of shock after the loss. The reaction of the MI camp - Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya - in particular drew a sad picture. Mumbai have not got their campaign off to a good start after five games. Bengaluru on the other hand have registered a much-needed win.

Here is Kohli's celebration and Rohit-Hardik's reaction to it.

MI's Up & Down Chase

Meanwhile, things started early when Mumbai Indians failed to fire from the get-go after openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton were dismissed at 17 runs. Rohit tried to give the big start but was bowled out by Yasha Dayal. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav also fell early after scoring 22 and 28, respectively. Mumbai needed a blistering partnership to elevate themselves in the game. That is when Tilak Varmka and skipper Hardik Pandya tried to forge a rescue attempt with their solid partnership. Tilak picked up a well-deserved 56 while the captain went big with his shots and scored 42 runs.

