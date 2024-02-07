Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

WATCH | Virat Kohli's superhuman effort saved India from losing to Afghanistan in 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli, positioned at long-on, demonstrated extraordinary agility as he leaped high into the air to intercept a potential six.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli saves a certain six against Afghanistan
Virat Kohli saves a certain six against Afghanistan | Image:BCCI
In a thrilling display of athleticism during the third and final T20I between India and Afghanistan, Virat Kohli, the seasoned batsman, showcased his brilliance not just with the bat but also in the field. The remarkable incident unfolded in the 17th over of the Afghan innings, adding an unforgettable moment to the game.

3 things you need to know

  • Batting first, India posted 212/4 in 20 overs thanks to Rohit Sharma's century
  • Despite the effort, the match ended in a tie with a superover in line
  • Afghanistan scored 212 runs while chasing down the target

Virat Kohli, positioned at long-on, demonstrated extraordinary agility as he leaped high into the air to intercept a potential six. The batsman from Afghanistan, Karim Janat, believed he had connected well, sending the ball soaring towards the boundary. However, Kohli had other plans. In a split-second decision, he extended his right hand to make a stunning attempt at forcing the ball back into the field of play.

The crowd, both on the ground and those watching remotely, erupted in amazement as Kohli's acrobatic feat unfolded. The ball, seemingly destined for a maximum, was denied by Kohli's spectacular effort. The Indian captain managed to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary, ultimately saving five crucial runs for his team.

The commentary captured the essence of the moment, describing Kohli's incredible leap and the audacious attempt to keep the ball in play. "That is an incredible effort from Kohli at long-on! Janat thinks he's connected well, the ball appears to be sailing over until Kohli leaps high and puts out his right hand to try and force the ball back into the field of play before he lands on the advertising skirting. Sensational stuff. Saved five runs."

Even the Afghan players, who were on the receiving end of Kohli's exceptional fielding, couldn't help but applaud the display of skill and commitment from the dugout. The incident not only showcased Kohli's athleticism but also highlighted his unwavering dedication to contribute in every aspect of the game.

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:41 IST

