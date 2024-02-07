Advertisement

Virat Kohli's decision to skip the first two test matches in the India vs. England home series raised questions among fans, who wanted to know why the star batsman had chosen to skip the contests. After citing "personal reasons" for his departure, Kohli alarmed fans of the Indian Cricket Team, with many believing that his mother could have been ill.

To refute the rumours and emphasise that their mother is in good health, Vikas Kohli, Kohli's brother, turned to Instagram. Vikas reassured followers that rumours implying their mother was unwell were untrue in a statement posted on his Instagram story. Vikas Kohli’s instagram story read:

‘Hello everyone I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also i would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern’

India suffered 28 run loss in the first Test against England

In a thrilling contest, England emerged victorious in the first test against India by 28 runs. Ollie Pope's outstanding performance, scoring 196 runs, earned him the Player of the Match award. India felt the absence of Virat Kohli in the loss, missing his leadership and batting prowess. The match showcased remarkable displays from players like Ravindra Jadeja, Joe Root, KL Rahul, and Ben Stokes. Tom Hartley's exceptional 7/62 in India's second innings played a significant role in England's triumph at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. England posted scores of 246 and 420, while India scored 436 and 202 in their respective innings. The next test is set to take place in Vizag starting on February 2, 2024.

