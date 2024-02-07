Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 19:48 IST

FACT CHECK: Virat Kohli's absence from IND vs ENG Tests due to mother's ill-health? Here's the truth

India vs England Virat Kohli's brother addresses speculations about cricketer's mother's health, providing clarification on the matter.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli and his mother
Virat Kohli and his mother | Image:Instagram/Virat Kohli
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Virat Kohli's decision to skip the first two test matches in the India vs. England home series raised questions among fans, who wanted to know why the star batsman had chosen to skip the contests. After citing "personal reasons" for his departure, Kohli alarmed fans of the Indian Cricket Team, with many believing that his mother could have been ill.

To refute the rumours and emphasise that their mother is in good health, Vikas Kohli, Kohli's brother, turned to Instagram. Vikas reassured followers that rumours implying their mother was unwell were untrue in a statement posted on his Instagram story. Vikas Kohli’s instagram story read: 

Advertisement

‘Hello everyone I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around.

Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also i would request everyone and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information.

Thanks everyone for your concern’

India suffered 28 run loss in the first Test against England

 In a thrilling contest, England emerged victorious in the first test against India by 28 runs. Ollie Pope's outstanding performance, scoring 196 runs, earned him the Player of the Match award. India felt the absence of Virat Kohli in the loss, missing his leadership and batting prowess. The match showcased remarkable displays from players like Ravindra Jadeja, Joe Root, KL Rahul, and Ben Stokes. Tom Hartley's exceptional 7/62 in India's second innings played a significant role in England's triumph at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. England posted scores of 246 and 420, while India scored 436 and 202 in their respective innings. The next test is set to take place in Vizag starting on February 2, 2024. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World20 minutes ago

  2. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement