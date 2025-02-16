Team India, even sans Jasprit Bumrah , would be a force to reckon with at the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian cricket team reached Dubai on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma -led side would play all it's games at the Dubai International Stadium (DIS) in Dubai. Every team will play three group stage games and there are two groups. For India, they would play their tournament opener against Bangladesh , before taking on arch-rivals in the big-ticket clash of the Champions Trophy on February 23. And then, Team India play their final group-stage game against a formidable New Zealand side. Despite there being group-stage in CT 25, every game is crucial for each and every team. Even one loss could dampen the chances of a side making it to the knockout stage.

WATCH TEAM INDIA REACH DUBAI

What Happens if Team India Lose to Pakistan ? Do they still qualify for S/Fs?

Ideally, teams should look to win all three matches to progress without any hassle. Without a doubt, the India versus Pakistan clash is the biggest game of Champions Trophy 2025 in terms of revenue, fanfare and viewership. The game is going to be watched all across the world. While it is tough to pick between the two teams, what happens to either of the teams in case they lose the 'Mother of all Battles? While the chance of making it through would become difficult, the teams would have to win the other two games and hope their Net Run Rate (NRR) is healthy. The two top team will make it through to the semi-final from each groups.