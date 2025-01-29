Virat Kohli's Practice Session With Delhi's Ranji Trophy Squad Begins With Football | WATCH VIDEO

India's premier batter Virat Kohli is at the Arun Jaitley stadium for the Ranji match between Delhi and Railways. On the eve of the match, Kohli was spotted playing football with his Delhi Ranji teammates. It is no secret that Kohli loves football and admires Cristiano Ronaldo. Time and again, Kohli has been spotted playing football to warm-up before an international game. Without a doubt, the spotlight is on Kohli as he is making a Ranji return after 12 years. As per reports, Kohli had an hour session in the gym before heading to Kotla. It is set to be a big occasion when Delhi take on Railways at the Kotla on January 30. Here is the clip.

In a surprising move, just like Rishabh Pant did in the last game against Saurashtra, legendary Kohli has politely declined to captain Delhi in their last Ranji Trophy home game against Railways as he wanted Ayush Badoni to continue leading the side.

"Virat was asked if he would like to captain but he has also said that he would like Ayush to continue leading the side," a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The BCCI and domestic broadcasters JioCinema have decided to live-stream the match, given the immense fan interest sparked by Kohli's presence.